Zimbabwe: 4,000 New Covid-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Zimbabwe has recorded 4 031 new Covid-19 cases which is the highest daily total recorded in the country since the first case was reported early last year.

The previous daily record was 3 110 at the peak of the third wave.

The current wave has seen rapidly rising infection rates over the past 12 days since the rolling average hit 26, a post-third-wave minimum, on November 25.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, infection rates went over 1 000 a day on Thursday last week, halved on Sunday to 523, and then shot up to 2 555 on Monday and 4 031 yesterday. In the seven days from Wednesday last week to yesterday, there have been 11 007 new cases.

Death rates remains very low as the current wave gathered momentum, being either zero or just one each day until this week. On Monday though, three deaths were reported and yesterday only four were recorded from all health facilities.

The numbers in the hospital are still small although there were 52 new admissions yesterday.

By 3pm yesterday, there were 226 Covid-19 patients in hospital with 13 showing no symptoms, 173 showing mild to moderate symptoms, 39 showing severe symptoms, and just one needing intensive care.

This means just 1,9 percent of the 11 908 active cases are in hospital, the rest sufficiently mild to be recovering at home or school.

Uptake of vaccines is going up again with 32 921 jabs administered yesterday bringing the totals to 3 896 589 for first jab and 2 910 953 for both.

Meanwhile, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said the government will formalize the need for vaccination cards at beerhalls and nightclubs and eateries.

"Government will be establishing vaccination sites at the main intra and inter-city bus terminuses to ensure that those not vaccinated but wish to do so can have doses administered before they board the public transport.

"Please note that there will be a time when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The country has been making notable progress in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, with vaccination figures among the top-seven in Africa, a feat that has earned many praises from the international community and the World Health Organisation (WHO).