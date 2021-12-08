Namibia: Namra Waives N$7,9 Billion in Penalties

Were it not for the leniency of the taxman, Namibian taxpayers would have paid a whopping N$7,9 billion in tax penalties, said the receiver of revenue.

The Namibia Revenue Agency (Namra), through its electronic filing tax relief programme that is underway, is assisting taxpayers with outstanding tax amounts to become tax compliant, said the agency's spokesperson, Tonateni Shidhudhu on Monday.

"The relief provides for the waiver of 100% of penalties and 75% of interest on the settlement of the capital outstanding tax amount, which will end on 31 January 2022," he said.

As at 30 November 2021, Shidhudhu said, over 264 710 taxpayers owed the receiver of revenue N$162,8 billion.

Shidhudhu said over the past months, there has been a slight increase in the number of taxpayers visiting the tax office to enquire about the relief, as taxpayers use the opportunity to ensure that they benefit from this relief and become tax compliant.

"The relief was borne out of the idea of assisting taxpayers who found it difficult to settle their outstanding amounts, especially businesses that were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Some individual taxpayers were also finding it hard to clear their dues, as Covid-19 negatively affected the economy at all levels," he said.

To date, over N$7,9 billion in penalties and N$265,6 million in interests were waived in favour of 23 008 businesses and 11 683 individual taxpayers, who participated in the relief between January and November 2021.

The spokesperson said this is a good opportunity for taxpayers, and probably the first time that a gesture of this nature is extended to our taxpayers and it is likely not to be repeated in the near future .

"The requirements are very easy, that is, a taxpayer must first file tax return on ITAS (integrated tax administration system) and pay the capital amount to qualify for the relief. We take note of taxpayers who are not computer literate and unable to file their returns on their own. Special help desks have been set up at all our regional offices and taxpayers are encouraged to seek assistance there," he said.

The relief is valid until 31 January 2022.