Ghana: Hearts Complete Payment of Awako's Transfer

Accra Great Olympics has withdrawn a court case against Hearts of Oak after the Phobians completed the payment of Gladson Awako's transfer fee.

The payment of the second instalment of an agreed Gh¢100,000 transfer fee for the former Olympics generated controversy between the two clubs after Hearts failed to pay the second tranche on October 2.

That led to a court action as Olympics sought interpretation about the player's status.

But the issue was brought to finality over the weekend when Hearts paid the full amount.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Olympics, Mr. Oloboi Commodore in an interview confirmed the development yesterday to the Times Sports.

He said Hearts paid the remainder of the amount over the weekend and we felt it was unnecessary to drag the matter. We received the cheque so everything is fine now."

"We have taken a decision to discontinue with the case. Hearts paid the rest of the money and I think that should end everything, Mr. Commodore said.