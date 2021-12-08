Ghana: Hearts Complete Payment of Awako's Transfer

8 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Accra Great Olympics has withdrawn a court case against Hearts of Oak after the Phobians completed the payment of Gladson Awako's transfer fee.

The payment of the second instalment of an agreed Gh¢100,000 transfer fee for the former Olympics generated controversy between the two clubs after Hearts failed to pay the second tranche on October 2.

That led to a court action as Olympics sought interpretation about the player's status.

But the issue was brought to finality over the weekend when Hearts paid the full amount.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Olympics, Mr. Oloboi Commodore in an interview confirmed the development yesterday to the Times Sports.

He said Hearts paid the remainder of the amount over the weekend and we felt it was unnecessary to drag the matter. We received the cheque so everything is fine now."

"We have taken a decision to discontinue with the case. Hearts paid the rest of the money and I think that should end everything, Mr. Commodore said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X