Ghana: Quaye, Amos in War of Words ... Ahead of 'The Renaissance' Night

Former national lightweight champion, Sheriff 'Onetime' Quaye came face-to-face with his Tanzanian contender, Emmanuel Amos, for the first time, as the two boxers traded words at a press conference in Accra ahead of their vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) lightweight championship on Friday.

Fixed for the Golden Beach Resort at Korle Gonno under the auspices of the Swavy Blue and Bronx Boxing Promotions and dubbed 'The Renaissance' to signify Sheriff Quaye's comeback, both boxers appeared pensive and reserved, both indicating their preferenceto show their prowess in the ring.

However subtle shots were thrown around as both boxers flexed their muscles to indicate their readiness.

Firing his shots, Tanzanian Amos declared: "I'm ready, I'm strong,and I'm not easy, man. In Tanzania I'm known as a Warrior, but I want the night to decide who really the champion is and I will urge all of Sheriff's fans and Ghanaians to come and witness what will happen."

In response, his Ghanaian host offered a strong rebuttal, saying "Ghanaians know how much I have pursued this title and it sets me on the path to the world title. I won't let a 'small fly' like Amos derail all the hard work and my ultimate goal of a world title.

"If he's able to complete the 12 rounds of the bout, then I assure him he would send a serious problem back to Tanzania."

Trainers of Sheriff and Amos, Carl Lokko and Mohammed Mutalemua respectively, indicated the preparedness of their wards as well as a declaration of victory on the night.

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President, Mr. Abraham Neequaye, who graced the occasion assured that the fight would be conducted in a free and fair manner for a true champion to emerge.

WBO Africa President,MrSamir Captan, said he wished the best boxer wins the fight.

He expressed optimism that it was going to be a competitive duel that would mark Ghana's return to the era where "144,000 fans watched DK Poison against Danny Lopez in 1976, and made the Guinness book of records. We are bent on returning to that period."

On the undercards, Jacob Laryea from the stables of the Bronx Boxing Gym will face 42-year old BenjaminAnkrah amongst other billed undercards.

Rates for the bout have been pegged at Gh¢20 for the Popular Stand, Gh¢50 for ringside and Gh¢100 for VVIP.