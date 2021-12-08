Ghana: ARC Inducts 33 Newly Qualified Architects

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, has urged the general public to engage only the services of registered Architects and Firms for their building projects.

This, he believed, wouldensure that communitiesare developed in a sustainable manner.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said this at an induction ceremony organised by the Architects Registration Council (ARC) yesterday in Accra.

The induction ceremony was to admit 33 newly qualified architects into the council.

"I am entreating the general public to engage only registered Architects and Firms for their building projects to ensure that our cities are developed and built in a sustainable manner," Mr Asenso-Boakye said.

The Works and Housing Minister stressed that society relied on the expertise architects in the production of new ideas and plans that would help address national challenges.

"Society counts on the young professionals to utilise their expertise to produce innovative concepts and designs that will address national and global urbanisation challenges," he said.

"This, I believe, will make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable as enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11," he added.

Mr Asenso-Boakye, therefore, charged the inductees to be guided by a sense of integrity, credibility, professionalism and adopt best global practices whilst serving society.

The Architects Registration Council (ARC) is a government regulatory body for the architectural profession, established through the Architects Act 1969, NLCD 357.