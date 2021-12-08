Tunisia: Oect Tables Proposals to PM On Tax System Modification

8 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian Association of Chartered Accountants Walid Ben Salah tabled to Prime Minister Najla Bouden a document including a set of proposals on tax system modification and investment boosting.

During the meeting held on Wednesday, Ben Salah proposed to lighten and simplify the legislative texts and procedures, counter smuggling, tighten control and improve the business climate.

Bouden underlined for her part the important role of accountants and other economic actors in contributing to the economic reforms that the government intends to implement in the public finance field and investment boosting.

She considered that the accountants are a force of proposal to further bolster investment and foster the environment for attracting investors.

