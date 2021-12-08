Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives 100,000 Doses From Sputnik

Luanda — Angola received, this Tuesday, 100,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine, part of a package of 600,000 doses of the second component, by acquisition of the Angolan government.

This is a batch of vaccines to contribute to the immunisation, by the end of the year, of 60 percent of the population.

The delivery of the acquisition was attended by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, recalled that disease prevention is not only through vaccines, but also through biosecurity measures.

Mr. Mufinda stressed the need for about seven million citizens to go to vaccination posts to take the second dose.

Angola intends to vaccinate 60 percent of the country's eligible population against Covid-19 by the end of this month.