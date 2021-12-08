Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives 100,000 Doses From Sputnik

7 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola received, this Tuesday, 100,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine, part of a package of 600,000 doses of the second component, by acquisition of the Angolan government.

This is a batch of vaccines to contribute to the immunisation, by the end of the year, of 60 percent of the population.

The delivery of the acquisition was attended by the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

The Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, recalled that disease prevention is not only through vaccines, but also through biosecurity measures.

Mr. Mufinda stressed the need for about seven million citizens to go to vaccination posts to take the second dose.

Angola intends to vaccinate 60 percent of the country's eligible population against Covid-19 by the end of this month.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X