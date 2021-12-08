South Africa: Parliament Agrees in Principle On Terms of Reference for RMIPPPP Inquiry

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy has resolved, in principle, on the terms of reference that will guide an inquiry on allegations of corruption and malfeasance during the process of appointing preferred bidders in the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Purchase Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP).

The RMIPPPP is administered by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) through the Independent Power Producer Office as part of the department's intervention to procure, on an urgent basis, 2000 megawatts from independent power producers in order to meet the immediate electricity supply gab.

The inquiry is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of 2022, and will proceed for a period not exceeding 120 days. Potential witnesses will be identified and invited to the inquiry.

Committee Chairperson, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, said: "Although the committee will make the inquiry convenient for people who need to participate, we may still have to subpoena those who refuse to cooperate."

Eleven successful bidders were announced by the DMRE on 18 March and 1 June 2021 respectively to provide 1 995 megawatts through a variety of energy sources.

The committee also adopted its 1st quarter programme for 2022, which, amongst other things, include the colloquium on the fuel crisis, period of the RMIPPPP inquiry as well as the annual reports and audit outcomes of the Central Energy Fund, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation, and South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator.

The programme also include consequence management in relation to forensic reports within DMRE and its entities.