South Africa: Western Cape Human Settlements On Qolweni Housing Project in Plettenberg Bay

Construction of phase 1 at Qolweni project on track to be completed in time

The rapid pace at which progress is being made at the Qolweni Phase 3A (169) housing project, in Plettenberg Bay, clearly demonstrates how the Western Cape Government (WCG) is ensuring that the living conditions of those most in need, are improved. Residents can clearly see that since the Western Cape Department of Human Settlements (WCDoHS) took the project over from the Bitou Municipality in June 2021, it is fulfilling its commitment.

Construction which commenced in the first week of September 2021, will occur over two phases. The first phase will see the completion of 66 units by the end of the current financial year (March 2022). A further 67 will follow upon the conclusion of phase 1.

A breakdown of the progress is as follows:

Phase 1:

Total amount of houses to be constructed in Phase 1 : 66

Existing houses relocated and earthworks complete: 66

Slabs casted to date out of the 66: 63 Completed (the last 3 to be casted in December 2021)

Brickwork ground floor completed out of the 66: 53 Completed

Phase 2:

Total Amount of houses to be constructed in Phase 2: 67

Existing houses relocated and earthworks complete 67: (5 already completed and another 6 to be completed by the 10th of December 2021)

Slabs casted to date out of the 66: First slabs to be casted in January 2022

Further to the development, we've also committed to creating job and empowerment opportunities for local Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMME's), as well as labourers. To date, 104 local residents have had the opportunity to work on this project. This is an increase of 48, from the 56 workers we had on site in October 2021. From the 104, 32 of these are young people and 7 are women.

As the Provincial Department of Human Settlements we will continue to remain transparent and keep the residents as well as the broader public abreast of the progress at this site. I'd once again like to thank all stakeholders, particularly the local community for their unwavering support. I call on them to reject any outside interference who might be seeking to derail the progress that we're making together.

As the Western Cape Government we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society.