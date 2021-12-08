South Africa: Quiet Year Ahead for Motor Industry While South Africa's Economic and Political Factors Play Out

analysis

Next year is likely to be a subdued one for vehicles as the motor industry licks its wounds after a tough 2021.

They say that age is just a number, but unemployment statistics sure aren't - especially if the number is almost 47%.

Even as somebody who lives in South Africa, and who is therefore suitably inured with a resistance built by years of overexposure to terrible economic news and human suffering, this one floored me. It's probably hard to really understand just how horrific our unemployment crisis is if you live in the parts of town where they lay the fibre so you can read the online version of this column.

But even so, in that number I read levels of despair that are hard to contemplate, acknowledging, as we must, that the institutions of education, security, health and social protection that ought to protect vulnerable people from the consequences of our tanking economy are in many places entirely nonfunctional.

There are parts of SA that resemble William Hogarth's Gin Lane, a political artwork produced at the height of London's gin craze in the late 1600s, where deprivation and addiction are rampant and the only successful businesses are the...