Somalia: Mother Arrested After Her 2 Children Were Found Dead

The discovery of the bodies of two young children missing in the outskirts of Mogadishu has led to the arrest of two people.

According to relatives, the bodies of 5-year-old and 7-year-old were found in Weydow strangled hours after they were sent to a nearby shop by their mother.

Somali police spokesman, Abdifatah Aden said police have arrested the children's mother and her partner in connection with the mother of the kids.

"We have arrested the children's mother and her partner in connection to the deaths of their children. We have arrested other people for interrogation," police spokesman Abdifatah said.

The circumstances surrounding the killing of the two children remain unclear.

In the past months, there have been growing appeals on social media over missing children, but that seems to be as far as it goes with every other day.