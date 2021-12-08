Sudan: UNITAMS Head to Report to UN Security Council On Sudan

Khartoum — The Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for Sudan (SRSG) and head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission In Sudan (UNITAMS), says that he will travel to New York today to present a report to the UN Security Council on the situation in Sudan.

During a meeting with the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo, on Tuesday, Perthes indicated that he listened to all parties, including the youth, calling for the importance of setting indicators for a political transition.

Hemeti, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), affirmed the continuation of efforts to form joint forces from the Sudan Armed Forces, the RSF, and former rebel fighters, as well as continuing consultations with the parties to find a solution to the crisis in eastern Sudan.

Hemeti indicated that the situation is moving in the right direction by committing to implementing the political declaration, stressing their full readiness to provide everything that would help the Prime Minister to perform his duties.

On Sunday, Perthes, welcomed a group of representatives of the local Resistance Committees in Khartoum to the headquarters of UNITAMS. This followed the SRSG's invitation to various representatives of Resistance Committees to engage in discussion and share their views on political developments in Sudan and Sudan's democratic transition, UNITAMS said in a statement after the meeting.