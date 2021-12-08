South Africa: The Mind of Every Ogoni Person Is Imprinted With What Shell Has Done to Our Land

7 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Barry Wugale

Barry Wugale is an Ogoni activist and author of Africa in Captivity: It's Time for the Church to Stand Up.

I was born in Bane, a coastal village of the Ogoni people. My family bears testimony to what Shell does to the environment. I saw my grand-uncle's fishing business come to an abrupt stop and my father relocate to the periphery of the city where he spent the rest of his life as a fisher around the city.

In 1991, Ken Saro-Wiwa called attention to the subjugation of Nigeria's Ogoniland arising out of the activities of Shell. In 1989, AJ Klinghoffer published Oiling the Wheels of Apartheid -- Exposing South Africa's Secret Oil Trade. The book by Klinghoffer laid bare the illegality facilitated by Shell and other oil companies to lubricate the operations of the architects of apartheid.

Saro-Wiwa and Klinghoffer may or may not have been aware that, as they were berating Shell, the African National Congress (ANC) was busy moving its furniture into Shell House on Plein Street in Johannesburg. Once Shell saw the writing on the wall, it swiftly became the landlord-benefactor of the would-be ruling party of South Africa.

Shell came to Nigeria with colonialism and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

