Uganda: Community Structures Solving Northern Uganda Land Conflicts

opinion

Land-related conflicts remain a key evil that continues to tear the social fabric in most parts of Northern Uganda.

These conflicts are as a result of the displacement of an estimated 1.8 million people by the 20-year-old war of the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) rebels led by Joseph Kony.

Fifteen years later after the government of Uganda declared the region safe, and ordered people to return to their respective homes from the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps as part of the resettlement plans, many people are yet to receive justice for atrocities committed against them.

For long, land conflict has remained a major threat to social harmony, with lives lost and property destroyed. In most cases, these conflicts evolve around ownership, usage and inheritance rights.

Oftentimes, the conflicts are not genuine disputes but, rather, escalated by deliberate land grabbing as the perpetrators use falsehoods, alter temporary boundary marks and at times the efforts to resolve these conflicts are compromised by corruption in some institutions.

In some parts of northern Uganda, individuals have been reported to encroach and claim some of the communal land as personal or family property.

While most of these cases have been presented before court, the justice system hasn't done much to help resolve and restore peace, given the backlog and delays to deliver judgements. For the local council support systems to address some of these cases, the corruption and incompetence haven't spared them either.

Eventually, the encroachers deliberately act to frustrate any attempts to resolve the conflict, leaving individuals and communities frustrated and powerless. The victims are largely households headed by women and children who fight so hard to command a bigger share of the land through digging.

For instance, in Awach sub-county in Gulu district, it is widely believed that "ngom Acholi kilarokikweri" to mean that "land is claimed and secured through digging." This has put the lives of many children, widows and other women at the risk of hard labour to try and cultivate a fairly big space. Yet, they are excluded from legal land ownership based on the community norms and traditions.

In the face of these challenges, the Transcultural Psychosocial Organization (TPO) Uganda has been promoting peaceful coexistence and resilience through mediation for the last three years. It has reinstated the role of community support structures (CSS) to address these land-related conflicts.

The CSS include traditional chiefs, clan leaders, Rwodi Kweri/Okoro, religious leaders, elders and 'Jago Kila' in the project locations of Acholi and Lango sub-regions. Over 480 CSS have since the project inception in 2018 been trained and graduated in land conflict mediation, effective enough to deal with any land-related conflict under the customary land tenure system.

These structures were additionally trained in documentation, peaceful mediation, monitoring and reporting of community social challenges, especially land-related cases. Out of the 460 cases that have so far been registered for mediation, 236 cases have been successfully resolved by the CSS hence increased productivity and livelihood.

In addition, there has been institutionalization of adherence to resolutions made during mediation by the conflicting parties, still acknowledge peaceful coexistence. The most notable among these is the 55-year land conflict involving the Agotagot community in Namokora sub-county, Kitgum district and the Locken in Omiya Pachua, Agago district.

This intergenerational conflict was amicably resolved by the CSS in 2019 and concluded with a creation and demarcation of clear boundaries where trees, also facilitated by TPO Uganda, were planted to maintain the boundaries. Today, the communities enjoy peace and productive utilization of the land.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to the mediation, it is important to analyse the reported conflict by understanding the history, interests, needs and parties involved to inform non-partial conflict resolution, fostering reconciliation and healing among the aggrieved parties.

Once cases are reported, the CSS organize for dialogue/mediation at no cost and the process involves thorough documentation of key issues like the size of the land, attendance list of participants, sketch maps of the land boundary opening in case of boundary claims. The parties sign a consent form as a binding agreement for all resolutions made during mediation.

The formal justice system has been supportive in legalizing the mediations by endorsing agreements among conflicting parties.

The author is a project manager for TPO Uganda.