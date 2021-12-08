Liberia: Writ of Habeas Corpus Filed Against Inspector Sudue Minister Dean Others for "Illegally Detaining" Four Liberians

Monrovia — Lawyers Representing four Liberians, who were arrested on December 5 at their place of worship by the Liberia National Police have filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus against Police Inspector General Patrick Toe Sudue and Justice Minister, Frank Musa Dean or their deputies and all units of the LNP and Justice Ministry for what petitioners termed as their illegal detention.

The writ was filed at the First Judicial Circuit Court of Montserrado County by the Atty. Adolphus W. Woiwor and Cllr. Finley Y. Kangar is against what they termed as a violation of their clients' rights by state security.

A copy of the writ in the possession of FrontPageAfrica indicates the four were arrested at the PAW Church on Front Street in Monrovia, on Sunday, December 5, and are yet to be charged. The lawyers noted that LNP authorities are denying their families from seeing them.

It is not clear why they were arrested by the police.

"Petitioners say, since their arrest, they are yet to be charged up to and including the filing of this petition by the Respondents, this, amounting to gross violation of petitioner constitutional and statutory rights guaranteed under the laws and international treaties to which Liberia is a state party."

The lawyers also noted in their petition that the arrest and continuous detention of their clients are illegal and a blatant violation of their human and fundamental rights and freedom, prejudice by the lack of procedural and substantive due process, especially where they are detained by the Liberia National Police without due process.

As a result, they are requesting the court to order respondents to produce before the court, the living bodies of their clients and to show cause, if any, why the four should not be ordered released.

Those being illegally detained are: Israel Bangura, Alusine Kamara, David Turya, and Oudman Sumara, all of the City of Monrovia.

Meanwhile, the First Judicial Circuit Court, through its Presiding Judge T. Ciapha Carey has commanded the Police Inspector General Sudue and Justice Minister Dean to produce the living bodies of the aforementioned together with their cause of such detention before Criminal Court C, First Judicial Circuit Court for Montserrado this Wednesday, December 8, at 10:00 am.

According to the court, its mandate is intended to make a judgment as seems just, concerning the detention or withholding of the petitioners.