Namibia: State Wants Life Prison Term for Killer Wife

The three people convicted of the murder of a City of Windhoek employee who was stoned to death at the end of March 2015 should all be sentenced to life imprisonment, a public prosecutor suggested to a High Court judge this week.

Peter Muleke was lured to the Goreangab Dam area in Windhoek and was ambushed before he was stoned to death, state advocate Marthino Olivier remarked during a presentence hearing before judge Johanna Salionga on Monday.

Olivier argued that it was aggravating that the killing of Muleke (36) during the night of 29 to 30 March 2015 took place in a domestic relationship, with his wife, Annastancia Lubinda, found to have taken part in the planning of the murder.

There have been no expressions of remorse from Lubinda (39), David Kondjara (40) and Donald Hindjou (32), whom the judge convicted of murder in October this year, Olivier noted.

He argued that life imprisonment would be a suitable sentence for Lubinda, as well as Kondjara and Hindjou.

Salionga postponed sentencing to 4 March when oral arguments were concluded before her yesterday.

Testifying in mitigation of sentence two weeks ago, Lubinda told the judge she did not kill her husband and said she could not apologise for something that she did not do.

The evidence on which the prosecution relied during the trial of Lubinda and four co-accused included a confession which Lubinda made before a magistrate shortly after her arrest at the start of April 2015.

In the confession, Lubinda stated that her marriage had been troubled and that Muleke, who was en employee of the City of Windhoek, abused her physically.

She recounted that one of her co-accused, who died in jail during the trial, offered to help her get her husband killed when she told him about the abuse to which Muleke was subjecting her.

She also said she had been at the murder scene when Muleke was killed, and that she saw one of the assailants at the scene hit her husband with a stone.

Kondjara and Hindjou also made statements to magistrates following their arrest.

Both men said they were present at the scene where Muleke was killed, but added that they were only spectators to the murder.

Kondjara and Hindjou both also continued to deny that they were guilty when they testified in mitigation of sentence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her judgement, Salionga concluded that Lubinda, Kondjara and Hindjou actively participated in a conspiracy with unknown people to murder Muleke.

Lubinda's defence lawyer, Milton Engelbrecht, argued on Monday that there was no evidence that Lubinda masterminded the killing.

Engelbrecht remarked that Lubinda could not ask forgiveness over the murder, as she still plans to appeal against the judgement in which she was convicted.

Noting that Lubinda has been in custody for close to seven years by now, Engelbrecht suggested that she should be sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment, of which five years should be suspended.

Kondjara's defence lawyer, Paulus Shilongo, argued yesterday that the evidence before the court did not indicate that Kondjara took part in any assault on Muleke or himself caused physical harm to him.

Kondjara should not be sentenced to the point of being broken, Shilongo said. He proposed that a sentence of 15 years in prison, of which five years are suspended, would be fitting.

On behalf of Hindjou, Gregory Pule argued that he can be reintegrated into the community and can still be a productive member of society.

Pule suggested that a prison term of 18 years, of which five years are suspended, would be an appropriate sentence for Hindjou.

Lubinda, Kondjara and Hindjou have been held in custody since their arrest at the start of April 2015.