Zimbabwe: Social Media Reacts to Video of Marry Mubaiwa's Wounds

Social media has gone abuzz with a video snippet that captures someone dressing estranged wife of vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa's wounds.

In the video, puss can be seen oozing out each time the dresser presses their thumbs against each other on the wound.

SHOCKING VIDEO OF @MarryMubaiwa

(Viewers Discretion Advised)

Vice President's estranged wife Marry is undergoing trial at Harare Magistrate Court, her medical condition not withstanding.@daddyhope @WellenceMujuru @WalpeAcademy @UN_Women @womencoalition @TembaMliswa pic.twitter.com/idFtdXos6r

-- Spot News ZW (@spotnewszw) December 7, 2021

Reacting to the sad sight, social media community had this to say.

"They turn a blind eye to the suffering of the one closest to them and you think they have your welfare at. We are doomed under this leadership," Twitter users @DawnSitha wrote

"This is so sad others faked being sick vanaMupfumira zvakapera zvakadaro and they are free then this seriously this is cruelty at its best Marry is sick and we don't to think otherwise," @Mcgee402 also said.

"Change your man whilst things are good. Usapembedze kt haaa manje dhara rekwangu violence ndoyaro panenge pachiitirwa vamwe ma1. Zvikauya kwako unoshaya anomira newe. Those stil enjoying do not bother speak out cz they say hazvisi kwatiri. One day is one day," @practiselove87

"This is shocking, sad and inhumane for our government to freeze her accounts. Travelling documents are held by the state what a shame. May our Lord have mercy," @Kundai13826025

"Varikupi ko vanomirira Madzimai Vaya..This is hard to ignore.Hutsinye chaihwo," @M_Tatendah.

Meanwhile, Marry also made headlines a few weeks ago when Magistrate Lazini Ncube ordered her 10-day detention for medical examination at Harare remand prison, despite her obvious health condition.

She has frequented the courts since her nasty separation with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga despite being in visibly frail shape answering to a plethora of charges which includes attempted murder, assault and externalization of funds.