Namibia: Swapo Coordinator Says Suspension Illegal

Swapo regional coordinator for the Otjozondjupa region, Suzan Hikopua, says her suspension on Monday was illegal and unconstitutional.

Hikopua maintains that her suspension should have been effected only after a recommendation by the Otjozondjupa regional executive committee to the Swapo politburo. The politburo would then give permission for the suspension.

This was not done, says Hikopua.

She also claims to have not been officially informed of her suspension.

"I learnt about my suspension on NBC news on Monday. Internal processes on how the suspension is executed was not followed," she says.

Hikopua says the allegations contained in her suspension letter are "pure lies" made to "discredit me ahead of next year's Swapo congress."

Despite claims that the decision to suspend her was not taken by the regional executive committee, the suspension letter indicates that it was.

Hikopua is being accused of abusing power, disrespecting the party constitution, rules and procedures. She is also accused of insubordination towards the Otjiwarongo regional executive committee and abuse of party funds.

"In particular, you have among others engaged in the following nefarious activities, have orchestrated demonstrations against the legitimate leadership of the party in the region.

"Spearheaded and masterminded the activities that led to the local authority councillors in Grootfontein and Otjiwarongo not being sworn in," part of the letter reads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hikopua has also been warned not to represent the party in the region on any forum during her suspension.

"You must forthwith return all Swapo party properties currently in your possession."

Swapo Otjozondjupa information secretary Clive Kavendjii told The Namibian yesterday that Hikopua's claims that the suspension was supposed to be endorsed by the politburo is a misinterpretation of procedure.

"The suspension is above board and is with immediate effect. It is also escalated to the politburo to endorse or not. There is prima facie evidence of division by the regional coordinator," he said.

He also said that the decision to suspend Hikopua is not an attempt to get rid of her.

"It's a figment of her own imagination. It has been coming. There are serious allegations that need to be investigated," he said.