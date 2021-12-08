Ghana: Two Organisations Partner to Organise Free Health Screening in Osu

Light My Path Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in collaboration with Lucky Herbal Hospital, has organised a free health screening for residents of Osu to help them check their health status.

A team of doctors and nurses from Lucky Herbal Hospital who conducted the exercise, treated the beneficiaries of diseases such as malaria, headache, skin rashes and tooth ache.

The Founder of Light My Path Foundation, Mr Isaac Botchway, in an interview with Ghanaian Times, said the objective of the exercise was to help the residents know their health status in "this period of COVID-19."

According to him, it was important for people to regularly check their health status as that would help them know their medical conditions and also seek health advice.

"My main motive as an NGO is to bring healthcare to the doorstep of the people to help them to check their system and know what is wrong with them," he said.

Mr Botchway encouraged the entire citizenry to take advantage of the numerous clinics and hospitals around to go for regular medical check-ups and should not fall sick before rushing to the hospital.

He said the free health screening would be done every year and would be extended to all the regions and districts of the country.

He also disclosed that the exercise would be extended to the other localities within the KorleKlotey Municipality.

"It is my prayer and hope that people will frequently visit hospital facilities to stay strong and healthy," he added.

He expressed gratitude to all individuals and organisations who supported the exercise.

Acting Public Relations Officer of Lucky Herbal Hospital, Mr Isaac Ackom, said financial and proximity challenges had been a barrier for some people to visit hospital facilities for check-ups.

He said Lucky Herbal Hospital would continue to organise such programmes to help improve the healthcare of the citizenry.

"We are very grateful to Light My Path Foundation for this initiative. It is going to help us a lot because I have always wanted to go for check-up but I don't have the means to do so," said Joyce Adjowa, one of the beneficiaries.