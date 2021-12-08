Ghana: Embassy of Israel, Ebenezer Assemblies of God Celebrate Jewish Festival

The Embassy of Israel last Sunday in Accra joined Ebenezer Assemblies of God to celebrate this year's Jewish festival, dubbed: "Hanukkah" feast.

It was commemorated to remind Christians of God's steadfast love and his unmerited mercy towards mankind.

Speaking at the occasion, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, explained that Hanukkah which meant "dedication" happened 2000 years ago.

"It is an eight-day Jewish celebration which is commemorated on the 25th of Kislev on the Hebrew calendar and usually falls between November and December," she added.

Ms Sufa said the celebration highlighted the light of miracle and often called the Festival of Lights, adding that "the holiday is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games and gifts."

She noted that the festival became necessary after God restored the joy of the Jews when it was conquered and called on Christians to believe in the existence of miracles.

Ms Sufa charged believers to cleave to God whenever they were faced with challenges (darkness) as God was the light of salvation.

"We face darkness in our life, being it job loss or any form of predicament. Take a bold step in your life in times of trouble, the bold step will lead you to success," she added.

The Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Assemblies of God, Reverend Dr John Ghartey observed that the events that inspired the Hanukkah celebration took place during a particularly turbulent phase of Jewish history.

"Around 200 B.C., Judea--also known as the Land of Israel--came under the control of Antiochus III, the Seleucid king of Syria, who allowed the Jews to continue practicing their religion but his son, Antiochus IV Epiphanes compelled the Jews to worship the Greek gods," he narrated.

Rev Ghartey said with time God intervened and a miracle happened, leading to the celebration which was marked by the successive kindling of eight lights.

The celebration, he said coincided with the church's annual spiritual revival event and commended the Israeli Embassy for choosing the church to celebrate the Hanukkah feast.