Ghana: 'We Pledge Support for National Development'

B5 Plus Limited, the largest and biggest steel manufacturing company in Ghana has received top awards in the country for its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives and investment in business for the year 2021 under review.

At the recent Sustainability & Social Investment awards, held Accra, B5 Plus Limited was adjudged the best Covid-19 Healthcare response company.

It will be recalled that B5 Plus Limited gave a huge relief to Ghana's COVID-19 fight by offering free oxygen refilling to all government and private hospitals in the country till the day COVID-19 is defeated in the country, an intervention which earned massive praise in the country.

The purpose of the SSI Awards is to create awareness and encourage companies in delivering high impact CSI/CSR projects that aligns with the government's focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), to adopt multi stakeholder approach which leads to excellent outcomes.

It is also, to infuse corporate social investments and innovations in the form of approach, usage of technology and expertise towards solving developmental challenges faced by the society, individuals and communities as a whole.

B5 Plus was further cited as a steel company with the indomitable spirit and a focused vision and relentless efforts of its employees under the astute guidance of its chairman, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, who has been at the company's helm from its inception and has carried it forward to its present position of prominence.

"Governed by Mr Mukesh Thakwani, one of the best entrepreneurial visionary endowed with an enterprising spirit and ability to discern future trends, the company has grown by investing in the country. Duke of Edinburgh's International Awards Association, therefore, honoured Mr Thakwani for his generous contribution towards the socio-economic development of Ghana".

Top Executives of B5 Plus Ltd. including N.V.V. Chalapathi Rao and Sandeep Sawlani were present at the awards ceremony to receive the company's award.

Mr Chalapathi Rao thanked the organisers for the honour and assured that B5 Plus Ltd. will eschew complacency but strive hard to deliver top-notch services and also continue to contribute its quota towards national development.