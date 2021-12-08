Ghana: Insurance Commissioner Adjudged CEO of the Year

The Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Dr Justice Ofori, has been adjudged the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the year 2021.

Dr Ofori took the best CEO for 2021 award at the ceremony organised by the Ghana Leadership Awards.

He was presented with a plaque and a certificate as the ultimate winner.

The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Ofori, was touted as a transformational leader who brought a lot of changes in the insurance space.

Key among his achievements is the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) which has largely led to a significant reduction in fake motor insurances and vehicles dangerously plying our roads without insurance.

In an interview with the media after the award, Dr Ofori said he was surprised about the award.

"As far I am concerned, I was just a nominee and did not expect to come out tops," he said and dedicated the award to the board, management and staff of the NIC as well as the Insurance Industry as a whole.

The CEO of the Year expressed gratitude to the entire insurance industry for their cooperation and hard work that culminated into the award.

"It means we are doing something right and must do more," he told the media in a post awards interaction.

Dr Ofori encouraged the youth to keep moving in the right direction and in honesty, saying "whatever you are doing, someone is watching."

The Commissioner of Insurance Award comes on the heels of a few other laurels won last week.

They include West Africa Nobles Forum (WANF) award for upholding the virtues of Integrity, Honesty and Accountability upon becoming the Commissioner of Insurance on November 26, 2021.