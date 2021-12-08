South Africa: To Be a Force for Good in the World, We Must Strengthen Democracy in South Africa

7 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mcebisi Jonas

It is often said that foreign policy begins at home, and it is, therefore, a sign of our political malaise that South Africans no longer wrestle with our role in the world. This occurred to me while accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on his historic whistle-stop tour of four West African nations.

This week marks the eighth anniversary of Nelson Mandela's passing and, in light of the fallout over the knee-jerk and unfair red listing of South Africa and some of our neighbours following the discovery of the Omicron variant, one cannot help but reflect on how our image has changed.

The Mandela era, when we basked in the afterglow of the political deal of 1994 and stood as a beacon of democracy and justice in the world, is long gone. Gone too are the days when Thabo Mbeki laid out a vision of South Africa in the vanguard of a rising Africa developing its own solutions and standing against neocolonialism.

After Mbeki, South Africa's global image was tarnished by State Capture and the economic and governance weaknesses that made us less of an inspiration and a model for other countries. Our moral standing was eroded by lapses of courage such...

