South Africa: A Host of Art and Experiences On Auction to Benefit South Africa's World Class Museum, Norval Foundation

As part of their dedication to supporting museums in South Africa, the country's leading fine art auction house Strauss & Co is proud to present its twenty-fifth auction of the year in support of Norval Foundation on Thursday 9 December 2021, 7:15pm.

"Strauss & Co is delighted to join forces with Norval Foundation and head sponsor Stonehage, in showcasing this outstanding selection of fully donated artworks, bespoke experiences and fine wine to be sold to benefit Norval Foundation and their Education Programme, and we invite patrons of Norval Foundation and our clients to lend their support to this worthy cause", says Bina Genovese, Strauss & Co's joint Managing Director.

The hybrid (in-person and online) event will consist of one session at 7.15pm. All twenty-two lots are one hundred percent donated by artists, galleries, patrons and businesses and the auction is generously made possible through the flagship sponsorship of Stonehage Fleming.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Strauss & Co for our 2021 Norval Foundation Benefit Auction. While the last year and a half has been challenging for museums the world over, this auction will assist us to continue connecting the public with the practices of leading artists from South...