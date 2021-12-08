South Africa: Western Cape Government Welcomes Failure of Proposed 18th Amendment On Section 25 of the Constitution

8 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Failure to pass amendment brings an end to irrational land proposals

The Western Cape Government welcomes the news that the proposed 18th Amendment on Section 25 of the Constitution was not passed yesterday in Parliament.

This brings an end to the irrational land proposals by the Governing Party in South Africa.

We have always believed that land distribution in South Africa is skewed and threatens to destabilise our society. However, it is not the existing policy that has failed to create meaningful land reform but rather a lack of political will, poor implementation corruption, and insufficient resources.

The Western Cape Government has further opposed the amendment Bill because of the economic impact of expropriation without compensation.

The introduction of expropriation without compensation as proposed by the amendment posed a real threat to undermine the property rights of those who were previously disadvantaged and who have worked tirelessly to own their property.

This policy would not have addressed the slow pace of land reform or improved the previously disadvantaged livelihoods.

What is now needed is a pragmatic and rational approach that will operate within the current constitutional provisions on land redistribution.

Dr Ivan Meyer - Leader of Government Business and Minister of Agriculture.

