Nigeria: Buhari's Trips Should Be Monitored for Accountability - Ex-Commissioner

8 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

A former Commissioner for Information in Adamawa State, Ahmed Sajo, says President Muhammadu Buhari's frequent foreign trips should be monitored for accountability.

Sajo stated this last night while featuring on Trust TV's political programme, Daily Politics.

He said: "If the president goes with 10 ministers, it supposes that there are benefits drivable in 10 different departments of government and somehow either in summary or each of the departments says this is what I want to achieve then you can hold me to it.

"If it's something that matures within a period then we say look, within the next two to three years we're expecting this to mature, so it can be monitored."

