South Africa: Employment and Labour Conducts Blitz Inspections in Mpumalanga, 8 to 9 Dec

press release

Road freight and logistics industry mega blitz inspections to be conducted by Mpumalanga

The Department of Employment and Labour, through its inspectorate and working along other government departments will conduct the multi-disciplinary integrated inspections on road freight and logistics industry from 08 - 09 December 2021.

The inspections will be in and around Nkangala, Gert Sibande, and Ehlanzeni.

The checkups are conducted by the Inspection and Enforcement Services working together with law enforcers including the Immigration Officers from the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Police Services (SAPS). They are also joined by the National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI).

According to Ms. Nonyaniso Njwambe, Mpumalanga Provincial Chief Inspector (PCI), the inspections are conducted to assess levels of compliance and address non-compliance in the Road Freight and Logistics Sector.

"This campaign is also directed against the sector's level of noncompliance. But above that, the province has also enlisted the Public Employment Services (PES) in this project, who will verify the work permits on the site.

"This inspection drive will be followed by an interprovincial megaproject on the 10th of December 2021 between the borders of Gauteng and Mpumalanga, centered on the N12 corridor. SAPS, PTA, Department of Transport, Home Affairs, Health, and the Bargaining Council will be among the participants," said Ms. Njwambe.

The Department of Employment and Labour has a responsibility to ensure compliance with the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA); Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA); Employment Equity Act (EEA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA); Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) and registration of truck drivers on Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) database. The area of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act will be addressed by the National Bargaining Council in the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI).