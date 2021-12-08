South Africa: As ANC Decays, the SACP and Cosatu Might Soon Have to Make Important Decisions About Their Future

analysis

While the ramifications of the local election results for the ANC and the main opposition parties have been examined in many areas, it may be that the results of the poll lead to a fork in the road for other organisations too, including the ANC's thus-far reliable partners, the SA Communist Party and Cosatu.

If it is true that our politics is moving to a future of many focused parties representing ever-smaller constituencies, space may open for the players that are presently aligned with the ANC. Cosatu and the SA Communist Party (SACP), after suffering from the ANC's internecine wars, may have to make big decisions now or they could find themselves out in the political cold in a few years' time.

Additionally, if the SACP were ever to go it alone, it would be a party of ideology attempting to appeal to people of many identities. That alone could be important for our politics.

Cosatu's path, though, may be different, if it were to attempt to appeal to the voters who see their political identities through the fact that they are "workers".

Much of the power that both the SACP and Cosatu now enjoy comes directly through the ANC....