Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives Batch of Moderna Vaccines

Luanda — Angola received, for the first time this Tuesday, 297,100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

This is a batch of 274,800 doses donated by the German government and 22,300 doses by the Spanish government.

In this regard, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, noted the strengths of the recently arrived vaccines, explaining that Moderna's biological purpose ended up having the same standard as Pfizer's, from a performance point of view.

Angola currently has six types of vaccines: Moderna, Sputnik, Jonhson&Jonhson, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Astrazeneca.

By Tuesday 7, the country had 10 million people vaccinated. Of those vaccinated, 7 million received the first dose, representing 44.76 percent coverage of the target population, and 3,3 million with the two doses, representing 21.32 percent coverage.

Angola aims to vaccinate 60 percent of the country's eligible population against Covid-19 by the end of this month.