Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Receives Batch of Moderna Vaccines

7 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola received, for the first time this Tuesday, 297,100 doses of Moderna vaccine.

This is a batch of 274,800 doses donated by the German government and 22,300 doses by the Spanish government.

In this regard, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, noted the strengths of the recently arrived vaccines, explaining that Moderna's biological purpose ended up having the same standard as Pfizer's, from a performance point of view.

Angola currently has six types of vaccines: Moderna, Sputnik, Jonhson&Jonhson, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Astrazeneca.

By Tuesday 7, the country had 10 million people vaccinated. Of those vaccinated, 7 million received the first dose, representing 44.76 percent coverage of the target population, and 3,3 million with the two doses, representing 21.32 percent coverage.

Angola aims to vaccinate 60 percent of the country's eligible population against Covid-19 by the end of this month.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X