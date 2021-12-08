South Africa: Parliament Saddened By Passing of Mr Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Mr Amos Masondo, are deeply saddened by the passing on of the anti-apartheid stalwart and former Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim, at the age of 84.

"Ebie", as he was affectionately known, was one of the first generations of Members of Parliament of the first democratic Parliament in 1994. During his tenure as a lawmaker, he served as a member of the National Assembly, holding positions such as Chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Committee, member of the Joint Select Committee on Intelligence and as Parliamentary Counsellor for President Jacob Zuma. In 2009, he was appointed Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.

A vehement and courageous combatant of our liberation struggle, he suffered imprisoned on Robben Island fighting for the democracy we enjoy today. He served his people with selflessness, passion, integrity and unswerving devotion.

The Presiding Officers commended his selfless and humble nature, saying it was a trait behind his love for the people and lifelong service to humanity.

"We are forever indebted to leaders of Mr Ebrahim's calibre. He was resolute and uncompromising in his pursuit for justice, human rights and equality. He never wavered in his commitment for the realisation of freedom and democratic South Africa," said the Presiding Officers.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ebrahim family and friends. May his spirit rest in peace.