Namibia: Safe Haven for Hospitalised Children

The team from Eke Ndi Yandja Ondi Serwa Ondaya Project have done it again. This time, they rehabilitated Ward 8 of the Windhoek Central Hospital, making the environment child-friendly.

Meaning "blessed is the hand that giveth" in Otjiherero, the project was founded by philanthropists Michael Orcha Kaevarua and Bianca Mungunda in collaboration with Edith Wasserfall.

In mid-2021, the team refurbished Ward 7 of the Katutura Intermediate Hospital for hospitalised learners, and decided to proceed by doing the same to Ward 8 of the Windhoek Central Hospital, a cancer ward.

"The Windhoek Central Hospital project involved the revamping and painting of the television and dining room on the eighth floor. This space is used by children battling cancer," said Kaevarua, adding it had plain empty walls, a few tables and chairs, a microwave and a television.

"With this project, we painted the walls of the hospital with murals that are colourful, exciting and included animals and nature - all to make the space exciting for the children."

The team also sought assistance from corporate Namibia, and Epupa Investment Technology got on board through monetary means to cover the mural, buy toys as well as all the paint and materials needed.

"The Namibian Diamond Trading Company provided a donation that went to buying comfortable seating for the children, some toys and other necessities. General help was also provided by family and friends," he said.

Reflecting on why they selected that ward, Kaevarua recalled that upon visiting the Windhoek Central Hospital, they first thought of helping the school stationed there.

"We wanted to go a step further and came across their television and dining room on the same floor. It was a clean and efficient space, and we just wanted to turn it into a space the children will enjoy being in and provide a moment's distraction from their day-to-day treatments and chemotherapy," said Kaevarua.

The team felt there is little for the children to look forward to between spending time at the hospital for check-ups and often being away from home for long.

They, therefore, want to ensure the children walk into their classroom excited and able to shift their minds away from their current circumstances.