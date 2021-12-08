Malawi: Chizuma Fears Corruption Might Choke Mw2063 Agenda

8 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Revered Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, has warned that Malawi should forget about achieving her long-time development agenda such as the Malawi 2063 (MW2063) if nothing is done to eliminate corruption.

Chizuma said this during a press briefing in Mzuzu on Tuesday. The presser was part of the preparations for the commemoration of this year's International Anti-Corruption Day, which will be held on Thursday in Mzuzu.

The ACB czar said Malawi needs to invest in the fight against corruption, which, she said, has gained ground in all the government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Chizuma listed public procurement department as the worst center of corruption in the country, seconded by traffic and immigration departments.

The former Ombudsman disclosed that the Bureau organization has managed to open 30 files of corruption cases in the selling of Affordable Input Program (AIP).

Among the 30 files, Chizuma said most of them involves the behavior of some officers who are fond of demanding cash ranging between K3, 000 to K5, 000.

Meanwhile, ACB on Wednesday held a big walk in selected townships in Mzuzu to sensitize the residents on how corruption is holding this country back.

Chizuma urged the residents to join hands with his organization in the fight against corruption.

