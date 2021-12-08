Angola: Deputy President Highlights Child Protection

7 December 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Tuesday praised the performance of the Government in the protection of children and their access to the education system.

Bornito de Sousa, who was speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said that "children are the future," hence the obligation to look at them as a priority.

He informed that Angola, with one of the highest birth rates, can be considered as one of the best served in terms of protective legislation of children's rights, from the Constitution to the infra-constitutional norms.

The Vice President of the Republic said that more action was needed to reduce to zero the number of children outside the education system, to carry out a broad programme of digital inclusion from an early age and to prevent more young people from being excluded from the labour market, which is increasingly technological and global.

He also considered that more action was needed to ensure that girls continued their studies and to reduce the number of early pregnancies and children in conflict with the law.

The deputy president asked that care be taken with intimate female hygiene and that the situation regarding violence against children, witchcraft accusations and abuse against minors, which is reaching worrying numbers, be improved.

Bornito de Sousa welcomed the Angolan Government's initiative to launch the "15015 SOS Criança" telephone line, for denouncing cases of danger or violence against children, or even children in the street, calling for solidarity, social volunteering and the involvement of the whole society in this cause.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X