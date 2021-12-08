Angola: Deputy President Highlights Child Protection

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Tuesday praised the performance of the Government in the protection of children and their access to the education system.

Bornito de Sousa, who was speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), said that "children are the future," hence the obligation to look at them as a priority.

He informed that Angola, with one of the highest birth rates, can be considered as one of the best served in terms of protective legislation of children's rights, from the Constitution to the infra-constitutional norms.

The Vice President of the Republic said that more action was needed to reduce to zero the number of children outside the education system, to carry out a broad programme of digital inclusion from an early age and to prevent more young people from being excluded from the labour market, which is increasingly technological and global.

He also considered that more action was needed to ensure that girls continued their studies and to reduce the number of early pregnancies and children in conflict with the law.

The deputy president asked that care be taken with intimate female hygiene and that the situation regarding violence against children, witchcraft accusations and abuse against minors, which is reaching worrying numbers, be improved.

Bornito de Sousa welcomed the Angolan Government's initiative to launch the "15015 SOS Criança" telephone line, for denouncing cases of danger or violence against children, or even children in the street, calling for solidarity, social volunteering and the involvement of the whole society in this cause.