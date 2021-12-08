Namibia: RMB, FNB Namibia Awarded Best Fx Provider Award

Global Finance magazine has named its 22nd annual World's Best Foreign Exchange Providers as part of the GW Platt Foreign Exchange Awards for 2022. RMB and FNB Namibia have won the Best Foreign Exchange Provider 2022 in Namibia - a first time for the country in this specific category.

Criteria for choosing the Foreign Exchange Providers Award winners included transaction volume, market share, and scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies. Global Finance also considered bank submissions, input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.

"The ongoing, pandemic related disruption in cross-border trade and global supply chains emphasises the importance of superior foreign exchange partners," said Joseph D Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "These awards honour banks with strong FX departments that have best guided their clients through turbulent and unprecedented times."

Philip Chapman, CEO of RMB Namibia said, "Being named the best foreign exchange provider in Namibia affirms our commitment to helping customers, and is a tribute to a team that prides itself in developing innovative foreign exchange solutions. The award recognises our efforts to offer the best solutions to a wide range of clients ranging from individuals to corporates and financial institutions."

"As a trusted platform-based business, technology has enabled us and transformed the forex landscape in recent years, putting the power in the hands of the bank's corporate and individual clients - not only in forex dealing but also in forex payments. It gives our clients the flexibility to manage their currency risks and cash flows, making inward and outward cross-border payments easier, quicker and more transparent. Whatever our clients' foreign exchange needs, we take care of them in a few simple steps whenever they need it, from anywhere in the world," continues Chapman.