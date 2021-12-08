Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 21 New Cases, 8 Recoveries

Luanda — At leat twenty-one new cases and eight recovered patients, in the last 24 hours, is the balance announced, this Tuesday, by the health authorities.

According to the daily bulletin, of the new cases, of which 15 are male and 6 female patients, aged between 19 and 65 years, 15 were registered in Luanda, 4 in Cunene, 1 in Cabinda and 1 in Zaire.

In the last 24 hours, 2,099 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 1 per cent.

Among those recovered, 5 reside in Cunene, 2 in Luanda and 1 in Moxico.

Angola has a cumulative total of 65,301 confirmed cases, of which 215 are active, 1,735 have died and 63,351 have been recovered.

Of the active cases, 4 are severe, 11 moderate, 23 mild and 177 asymptomatic.

In the inpatient centres are 38 citizens, while 6 are serving institutional quarantine and 81 are under medical surveillance.