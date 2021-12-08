Namibia: Youth Urged to Make Better Choices

The Katima Mulilo town mayor, Lister Shamalaza, said young people should start taking their role in society more seriously, because their choices today will determine the type of world they will live in, in future.

He was speaking at the launch of the Juvenile Delinquency Prevention campaign at Katima Mulilo on Monday.

The pilot campaign, spearheaded by the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, is aimed at creating awareness and reducing juvenile delinquency rates at Katima Mulilo by educating and empowering communities, children, youth and care-givers on prevention strategies.

Shamalaza said change has to start with the youth because any society is incomplete without the participation of young persons.

He also urged the youth to learn from the past in order to make better choices.

"As a youth, you must always regard yourself as someone who has a zest for life, someone with a thirst for knowledge and passion to excel in life. You should continue to work for the growth of your society and country."

He said many youths in urban areas are particularly exposed to chronic adversity and trauma, which can result in engaging in risky behaviour, however, he encouraged them to rise above these circumstances.

Regional social worker for the Directorate of Youth Development Minsozi Ngenda, who was also speaking at the event, noted that they have registered about 67 young offenders in the region since 2015, the majority of whom are boys.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The offences range from rape, possession of drugs, gender-based violence, as well as concealment of birth.

"We normally enrol these young offenders into life skill programmes for 30 days with a social worker. We also subject them to community service for two hours every other day as a form of punishment. We then write reports to the juvenile justice system on the progress of the individual offender," she said.

Ngenda related that the town is being terrorised by a notorious gang named 'Team 50', consisting of members aged between 10 and 17, who rob or seriously assault community members.

"We have attempted to rehabilitate some of these gang members, but its does not help because they do not have a strong support system. Their other issue is that they are being labelled in society and they just decide not to change," she said.

The most recent juvenile delinquency case reported in the Zambezi region, was that of a 17-year-old boy who was arrested for raping three minor boys in the Choto location of Katima Mulilo.

He appeared in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he was denied bail.

The case was postponed to 28 February, for further investigations.