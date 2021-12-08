Namibia: Exam Leaks - 'Pupils Are Paying for Ministry's Mistakes'

8 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

A students' association says the resetting of examination dates to early next year is an unrealistic and premature decision made by the education ministry.

National African Students' Association (Nasa) secretary general David Johannes said yesterday at Rundu that the decision was unfair to the pupils who are now carrying the burden of the ministry's mistakes.

This came after multiple October/November 2021 examination papers for Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSCO - legacy) Grade 12 and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSCO - new) Grade11 were leaked.

Nasa said after consulting the affected parties on this issue, the pupils, teachers and parents said the rewriting of the examinations can have a psychological, financial and academic impact on the candidates.

"Rewriting examinations could have a negative psychological effect on the pupils, as a few pupils will have the resilience to do better on second chance exams," he said.

He added that many pupils will suffer because of this unprecedented turn of events whereby they will have to rewrite an exam they thought they had finished, taking into consideration the effects of Covid-19 on the teaching and learning process. He added that sending pupils on holiday and then having them come straight back to write national examinations will lead to pupils' underperformance.

Rewriting the examination next year will affect tertiary enrolment as well as financial assistance from the Namibia Student Financial Assistance Fund and awarding process, "as many, if not all, institutions of higher learning and the financial institutions commence their academic year during the month of February each year", Johannes said.

Nasa demands that the ministry mark the scripts of the already written question papers and only allow the continuation of the grades 11 (new curriculum) and 12 (old curriculum) examinations for the unwritten subjects in 2022.

"We wish to warn the minister of basic education, arts, and culture that failure to heed this demand will result in the association putting in an urgent application to challenge the decision in the High court of Namibia and, the association will organise a nationwide demonstrations," Johannes said.

