Namibia: Region 5 Games Key in Talent Development - Tjongarero

Maseru — Sports minister Agnes Tjongarero yesterday highlighted the ever-growing importance of regional competitions such as the ongoing African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games.

Speaking to New Era Sport on the sidelines of the games that are underway in Maseru, Lesotho, Tjongarero said the regional youth competition remains one of the most pivotal platforms where the SADC region unearths and nurtures its young talents.

"This is a very important platform; this is the foundation and from here, we just need to build them [athletes] further. We will see which ones are very talented and which ones need assistance, and then we see how to help them. Most of our current senior athletes who are now our current stars, started at competitions such as this one and at this level," she said.

Tjongarero also touched on the importance of continuation and tracking talents after the conclusion of such major competitions, saying local federations should have plans in place to ensure talents do not get lost after events.

She further said structures should be created to ensure athletes have a smooth transition from the junior level all the way to the senior level, where they can represent the country at major events such as the Olympics and others.

On Team Namibia's overall performance at the ongoing games, the minister said she is impressed with the athletes' performance so far and the medals scooped.

"I've watched boxing and football so far, as well as a bit of swimming. However, I'm very impressed with what the team has achieved so far and hopefully as the competition progresses, we will bring more medals home."

By yesterday afternoon, Namibia has won one gold, one silver and four bronze medals.