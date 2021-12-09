Nigeria: Why I Parted Ways With My Moroccan Wife - Ned Nwoko

Billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, has broken his silence on his split from Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

Last month, Laila had publicly announced that her marriage to Nwoko was over and she didn't want anyone to reach the billionaire through her.

On Wednesday, the media team of Nwoko issued a statement to clear the air about the marriage.

In the statement, Nwoko debunked the news of his separation from Laila as a result of the use of Jaruma's Kayanmata Products, which his sixth wife and actress, Regina Daniels, promotes.

He said the marriage crashed because of Laila's alleged infidelity, negligence of their children while on vacation, and her decision to undergo plastic surgery without his consent.

"The attention of Prince Ned Nwoko's media directorate has been drawn to a publication trending especially in the social media linking his separation with his Moroccan born wife, Laila Nwoko, to the influence of local aphrodisiac called 'kayamata', vended by one Hausa Saudi Mohammed, commonly known as Jaruma."

"Our initial reaction was to have completely ignored the silly insinuation but given the pervasive nature of fake news and the tendency of mischief makers to peddle misinformation on the social media, we resolved albeit reluctantly, to clarify issues for two reasons.

"Falsehood gone viral need to be dismantled in order not to create wrong impression before unsuspecting members of the public. More importantly, Prince Ned Nwoko with his global reputation as a foremost philanthropist, distinguished patriot and conscientious billionaire business mogul can never allow shallo tale mongers to impugn his impeccable character and pedigree."

"Laila was also in contact with a man. She was always on phone with a strange man. From discreet findings, the relationship with the man started sometime in January 2021, but the bubble burst last August when she went on summer holidays in London with the kids."