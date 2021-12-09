Nigeria: I Won't Resign Over Frequent Jailbreaks, Says Aregbesola

8 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said that he has no reason to resign over the frequent jail breaks across the country in the past one year.

He said this Wednesday while responding to questions from State House reporters after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

There have been calls in some quarters for his resignation.

But the minister, whose ministry oversees the Nigeria Correctional Service which runs the Correctional Centres across the country, said: "As to whether it calls for my resignation, I still don't see any need for that because it's not for lack of preparedness that the attacks were successful. No."

Aregbesola, however, assured that government would step up security around the Correctional Centres in view of the jail breaks in Owerri, Oyo, Kabba and Jos in the last few months.

According to him: "What I can assure Nigerians is this. Yes, as contextual as these attacks and the successes such criminals are having, we are upping our game and we will not allow, we will prevent any such opportunistic attack and even make it impossible. And that is what the state must do.

"We are working with all arms of government particularly the security to make our custodial facilities impregnable. We will not rest until that is achieved. That's the assurance I want to give Nigerians".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

