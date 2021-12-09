Nigeria: Lagos Govt Shuts Down Schools Over Death of Students in Fatal Accident

"They even said they want to write exam, what exam? The school should be closed; they should at least honour the students that died, even if it is one of them."

Government schools around the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos were shut down on Wednesday, following a fatal accident which killed several students on Tuesday.

Part of the schools shut are Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Ojodu High School, all within the same compound.

Ganiu Lawal, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, confirmed the closure of the schools to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Lawal said the schools have been shut down till the next session.

Meanwhile, other government schools around Ojodu Berger, such as Omole Junior Grammar School, also shut down activities.

A teacher at Omole Junior Grammar School, who cannot be named because he is not authorised to speak to the press, told PREMIUM TIMES that the students were about writing examination when they were instructed to shut down.

"We have already distributed writing materials to the students before they called us to stop and that the children should go to the assembly, where they were addressed.

"It is because of yesterday's incident. Whatever affects Ojodu affects us here in Omole because of the closeness of the school," the teacher said.

Before the directive to shut down the schools, parents, guardians and concerned citizens stormed Babs Fafunwa Millennium School, on Wednesday morning, to protest the opening of the school despite the incident.

The school, which lost two students to the incident, with several others injured, opened on Wednesday and was prepared to continue examinations.

One of the parents who spoke to TVC News, said the school ought not to have opened as they need to honour the deceased students.

"They even said they want to write exam, what exam. The school should be closed, they should at least honour the students that died, even if it is one of them," she said.

The Accident

An articulated truck, on Tuesday afternoon, lost control and rammed into students of Ojodu Grammar School at Ogunnisi Road, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

Police said two students died on the spot, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries. But witnesses put the casualty figure at a much higher number.

Corpses of the deceased were taken to the morgue, while the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

According to the police, the two students that died are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the incident, which happened around 2:15 p.m., involved a DAF truck with Registration No. APP 438 YA driven by one Bolaji Kabiru.

According to reports, the driver of the truck initially sped off but was chased and arrested at Ogba.

Mr Ajisebutu said the erring driver, who is in police custody, was saved from jungle justice as angry students and hoodlums demanded his release for jungle justice.

The truck was set ablaze by the angry youths, who also reportedly destroyed four vehicles parked in the premises of the police station and another mobile truck on the highway.

The police have called for calm by the families of the deceased and aggrieved members of the public, assuring that investigation of the incident is on.