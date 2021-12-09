Nigeria: Over 100,000 People to Attend Osun Food and Drinks Festival

Osogbo — An agro-business development expert, Ife Adeniyi, has disclosed that over 100,000 people in and outside Nigeria would participate at this year's Osun Food and Drink festival, a seven-day programme organised by Agritourism Empowerment Foundation.

She also remarked that over 150 exhibition stands would enjoy the rich ambience of indigenous heritage and different types of local dishes and drinks.

The expert, however, called on South-west governors to rally round farmers in the region by providing them basic needs and adequate security to enhance massive food production for the populace.

She disclosed this in Osogbo, the state capital, while speaking on the maiden seven-day Osun Food and Drink festival.

Adeniyi, who is the coordinator of the festival, stated that the event would pull in over 100,000 people across all demographics and outside Nigeria into Osun State, adding that over 150 exhibition stands will enjoy the rich ambience of indigenous heritage and different types of local dishes and drinks.

She further stated that the event would also offer entertainment, arts, culinary experiences, comedy shows, dancing competition, eating competition, stage play, seminars, cooking master classes with renowned chefs, outdoor grills and other thrilling entertainment.

According to Adeniyi, "We have observed that state governments across the region are only paying lip service to the development of agriculture.

"Specifically, there has been no coordinated plan to increase production of food. Insecurity is making few farmers we have to abandon farms.

"Activities of herders grazing on farmlands and destroying produce are still largely unchecked, even with the passage of Anti-open Grazing law in these states.

"Combination of all these and other factors has led to the astronomical rise in the prices of food items especially in the South-west region.

"If not checked through a well-planned and coordinated government intervention, it may lead to famine and that will resort to anarchy. That is why we are calling on governors in the region to pay more attention to the production of food and end overdependence on food items coming from the Northern part of the country."

Highlighting the importance of the event, she said the festival would serve as a platform to connect local farmers with off-takers both locally and internationally.

"It will promote the amazing food, art, culture, tradition, music, and tourism attractions that make Osun State a great place to live and visit. Also it is a means of uniting communities through celebrations of harvests as well as giving thanks for a plentiful growing season," she noted.