Nigeria: Senate Mourns 23 Travellers Killed By Sokoto Bandits

8 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Abuja — The Senate Wednesday mourned 23 travellers killed by suspected bandits in Sokoto state while on their way from Gayan in Kaduna state.

The travellers, according to reports, were attacked in Angwan Bawa, Sabin Gari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The victims were said to be on their way to the southern part of the country when they were intercepted and killed by the bandits.

Coming under order 43 of the Senate rules, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), drew the attention of his colleagues to the gruesome murder of the travelers and lamented the spate of killings, which, he warned were alarming and on the increase.

He, therefore, called on the military and security agencies to immediately intervene by deploying personnel to secure the lives of residents in states affected by the activities of bandits.

The Senate, thereafter, observed a minute silence to mourn the victims of Monday's attack by bandits.

