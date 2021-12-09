Nigeria: Tiwa Savage, TB Joshua Top Nigeria's Google Most Searched List in 2021

Google has announced the results of its 2021 Year in Search, showing the most searched terms, people, topics and questions among others by Nigerians in the outgoing year.

The Google 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that capture the world's attention each year.

As the pandemic entered its second year, Nigerians used the internet to search for answers and information that revealed their interest in topics related to music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle among others.

Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana, Sunday Igboho, Romelu Lukaku, Nnamdi Kanu, Elon Musk, Baba Ijesha, Omah Lay, Raphael Varane and Fabrizio Romano at the ten top trending people on Google in 2021 while Paralympics, Euro 2020, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

TB Joshua, La Liga, EPL, Champions league, Tiwa Savage, Obi Cubana and Sound Sultan emerged to 10 trending searches in the year.

The top trending musicians for 2021 are Tiwa Savage, Omah Lay, Lil Nas X, Ruger, Ayra Starr, Buju, Bobby Shmurda, Seyi Shay, Chidinma Ekile and Naira Marley.

Also, top lyrics for the year are: Alcohol lyrics, Bloody Samaritan lyrics, My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics, Peru lyrics, Ruger Bounce lyrics, Infinity lyrics, Cash App lyrics, Jowo lyrics, Big Thug Boys lyrics and Feeling lyrics.

While Destiny Etiko, Zubby Michael, Pere, Tonto Dikeh, Iyabo Ojo, Olu Jacobs, Nafisa Abdullahi, Jim Iyke, Nancy Isime and Alex Ekubo the top Nollywood actors searched on Google; Squid Game, Coming to America 2, Sex Life movie, Black Widow, Red Notice, Mortal Kombat, Army of the Dead, Eternals, Shang Chi and The Harder They Fall, emerged trending movies and series for the year.

The trending songs in 2021 are Naira Marley - Coming; Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan; Omah Lay - Understand; Naira Marley - Koleyewon; Kizz Daniel - Lie; Ladipoe feat. Buju - Feeling; Ruger - Bounce; Davido - Jowo; Wizkid - Essence (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber and Joeboy - Alcohol.

From questions like 'How to check JAMB result 2021?', to search terms like Who is Obi Cubana?; Who is Ada Jesus?; Who is Sunday Igboho among others; Nigerians used Search to make sense of their world this year.

Top recipe for 2022 are Pornstar martini cocktail recipe, Pancake recipe, Chocolate cake recipe, Puff puff recipe, Fried rice recipe, Egusi soup recipe, Oha soup recipe, Vanilla cake recipe, Ogbono soup recipe and Chinchin recipe.