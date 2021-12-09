Zimbabwe: Tanya Makes Top 100 Influential BBC's Women List

Zimbabwe's female motocross champion rider Tanya Muzinda's profile now goes beyond the racing track following her inclusion on the prestigious BBC's 100 Women 2021 list, announced by the world's leading public service broadcaster.

The 17-year-old rising star, who is the European Union-Zimbabwe Honorary Ambassador for Youth, Sports and Gender, is well known for her exploits on the motocross racing track and her efforts to empower children from underprivileged communities in the country.

Muzinda (17) is now based in Florida, United States.

The teenage athlete has been recognised for her efforts by being featured on the inspiring and influential women's list from all over the globe, who are being celebrated for making a difference in other people's lives.

"Taking on the male-dominated world of motocross, or off-road motorcycle racing, Tanya Muzinda has become her country's off-road circuits champion. She is the first Zimbabwean woman to win a motocross championship since the competition started in 1957," the BBC said.

"Inspired by her father, Tawanda, a former biker, she started training when she was five. Now 17, Muzinda hopes to be the first black African to win a women's motocross world championship. In 2018, she was crowned Junior Sportswoman of the Year by the African Union. With her motocross earnings, she engages in charitable work, paying tuition fees for around 100 students to attend school in Harare."

Claire Williams, editor of 100 Women, said in a statement: "For the first time we are dedicating half of this year's 100 Women list to women from one country -- Afghanistan. We want to recognise the bravery and the strength of Afghan women as they reset their lives. Returning for its ninth year, 100 Women will celebrate the achievements of women from grassroots activists to global leaders. The season will highlight and amplify these trailblazing women who are creating a bold, new future."

Muzinda could not hide her excitement after her recent recognition by the BBC.

"It's an honor to be named amongst great and powerful women in the whole wide world as BBC 100 Women's most inspiring and influential.

"It gives me hope and (it's) a great sign to my fellow country little girls that despite all our set backs and limitations on our paths we will rise!!

"Well done to the other honoree Women," Muzinda wrote on her Facebook wall yesterday.

Muzinda is the first female winner of a race heat in Great Britain when she competed in the 2017 British Masters Kids National Motocross Championships in Motoland Mildenhall track. During the 2017 British Masters Kids National Motocross Championships, Muzinda was hosted by 14-year-old England-born Zimbabwean motocross rider, Tyler Muzinda, whose father, Artwell, is an avid Superbikes rider.

That was before Muzinda and her family relocated to Florida, United States, towards the end of 2019 in her bid to race consistently with world-aclaimed riders.

This year, Muzinda competed in the Bartow Motocross Championship series in Florida where she won a number of races in the 125cc Class, racing against both men and women.

Her move to the United States was orchestrated by her international manager, Stefy Bau of Italy, who is a former three-time World Women's Motocross Champion.

Bau, born February 17, 1977 in Milan, Italy, is an Italian former professional motocross and Supercross racer.

After a career-ending injury in 2005, Bau became the General Manager of the newly-established FIM Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme Women's World Motocross Championship. Bau is also a member of the CFM (Women Commission inside the FIM Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme). As of 2021 she manages other racers, including Muzinda. Bau is based in Florida where she also runs a motocross school. -- Zim Sport Live/Sports Reporter.