Kenya: Kisumu City Residents to Contend With Dry Taps This Festive Season

7 December 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Raballa

Nearly half of Kisumu residents will have to endure a Christmas and New Year holiday with dry taps after their water service provider announced a one-month renovation plan at one of its water treatment plants.

According to Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company (Kiwasco) management, the major rehabilitation works, being undertaken at the Kajulu treatment plant, will interrupt the supply of the precious commodity.

Minimal interruption

The exercise, which kicked off on Monday, is expected to enhance operational efficiency and maintain quality, Kiwasco said in a notice on Monday. The company, however, said the interruption will be minimal.

"In our efforts to enhance operation efficiency and maintain quality, the company will be undertaking major rehabilitation works at Kajulu water treatment plant for one month beginning December 6, 2021," the statement said.

The exercise will affect Mamboleo, Lolwe, Maua, Kajulu, Wathorego, parts of Chiga, Kanyamedha, parts of Kenya-Re, Kibos, parts of Manyatta, Ogango, Mbeme, Nairobi Ndogo, Tido and Migosi.

Dunga treatment plant

The disruption will leave Kiwasco relying on its main water treatment plant at Dunga, which draws water from Lake Victoria.

Despite having a capacity of 15,000 cubic meters per day, Dunga raw water intake and treatment plant, which was designed for a population of 15,000 has not been performing optimally.

The colonial-era facility is one of the projects earmarked for rehabilitation in a move aimed at improving sanitation and ensuring safe drinking water in Kisumu City.

Water demand

Through the venture dubbed Lake Victoria Water and Sanitation Program (LVWATSAN), the government intends to rehabilitate, extend and expand water and sanitation facilities to meet the county's growing population demand.

The project will be implemented through the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency (LVSWWDA).

The Sh7.5 billion project has been funded by the government of Kenya in partnership with the French Development Agency (AFD), European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union - Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF).

LVWATSAN programme will also ensure the construction of 120km of water supply in the areas of Kisumu City, Kiboswa, Bandani, Kanyamedha, Otonglo, Airport, Korando and Maseno areas to achieve 90 percent coverage.

LVSWWDA chief executive officer Chrispin Juma also indicated that there will be extension and rehabilitation of 100km sewer network within Mamboleo, Migosi, Manyatta, Nyamasaria, Lolwe, Kanyamedha, Bandani and Otonglo.

