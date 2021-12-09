Kenya: KDF Denies Claims of Torture From Lamu Cargo Drivers

A group of cargo transporters in Lamu have accused Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers of human rights violations after they were allegedly forced to swim in muddy water and sewage.

The treatment was allegedly meted out last weekend on the drivers and conductors in Nyongoro Corner, a few kilometres from the Gamba roadblock.

But the military has disputed the accusations, saying its soldiers are not involved in any operations in the area.

The drivers operating on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road said they were on duty after the government last week lifted a night travel ban on cargo operators.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the victims, whose vehicles were ferrying goods from Mombasa to Witu and Lamu towns, said they were tortured for more than 30 minutes before they were ordered to go back to where they came from.

Lamu County Assembly driver Abdulrazak Abdulrahman was among the drivers stopped at Nyongoro Corner at 4.30am. He was headed for Lamu from Mombasa, where he had dropped off MCAs for an official event.

"There were different cargo vehicles, including lorries and trucks. We had been allowed to pass at the Minjila and Gamba roadblocks now that the night travel ban for cargo vehicles was lifted recently. But on reaching Nyongoro Corner, we were ordered to alight from our vehicles," said Mr Abdulrahman.

They were then directed to a nearby bush, only for them to be shown a ditch full of muddy water.

"The soldiers commanded us to swim in the mud. They also beat us with clubs and told us to stop travelling during awkward hours. My hand was injured during the incident. We swam in the dirty water for about 30 minutes. We were then ordered to smear mud on each other before we were told to enter our vehicles and go back to where we came from," Mr Abdulrahman said.

Mr Al-amin Nasai, a cargo driver, said it was the most humiliating experience he had ever undergone.

"They waved us to stop and we did, because these are the usual security checks on the route. We had already gone past similar checks in Minjila and Gamba roadblocks.

"There were about eight lorry drivers from Mombasa to Lamu and we were shocked when the soldiers didn't ask for anything from us, even IDs," Mr Nasai said.

Mr Ali Paraza Omar, also a cargo driver, wondered why security agencies were harassing them after the government, through Coast

Regional Commissioner John Elungata, recently announced that the night travel ban for all cargo vehicles plying the Lamu route had been lifted.

Muslims for Human Rights executive director Khelef Khalifa condemned the alleged harassment.

KDF spokesperson Esther Wanjiku said the military was not involved in the alleged mistreatment. Colonel Wanjiku said various multiagency security units operate in the area but not KDF.

"We neither have a camp nor operate in the said Nyongoro area. That's our position as KDF," she told the Nation.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia also said he was not aware of the incidents but promised to investigate.

"I am hearing this for the first time but allow me some time to investigate and revert. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to facilitating the free flow of traffic on our roads," Mr Macharia said.

This is not the first time KDF is accused of harassing and forcing residents to swim in sewage in Lamu.

In November 2018, residents of Mpeketoni in Lamu West accused KDF soldiers of persistent mistreatment.