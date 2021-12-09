Kenya: Chaos in Kisii as Rowdy Youths Heckle DP Ruto

Police in Kisii have arrested four youths who were in a group that heckled Deputy President William Ruto at Itibo market while chanting ODM slogans, with chaotic scenes being witnessed as security officers dispersed the hecklers.

Sameta OCPD Benjamin Rotich said the arrested youths were drunk and disorderly and will Thursday be charged with being rowdy and trying to cause mayhem during the DP's visit in the county.

Following the arrests, another rowdy group attempted to storm Itibo Police Post to free their colleagues but police dispersed them by firing in the air and using tear gas.

DP Ruto, who seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, returned to Kisii on Wednesday where he held six rallies in five constituencies in a last minute rush to woo residents with financial support before the December 9 deadline on fundraisers.

He used a helicopter to move from one rally to another, unlike in his previous meetings in Kisii where he has been travelling by road within the constituencies in meet-the people tours.

The deputy president was in Kisii by 9am and immediately started his campaigns in Kegogi, Marani Sub-County, the home ground of Kisii Governor James Ongwae, an ODM leader.

After the Kegogi event in Kitutu Chache North where he fundraised for women and boda boda groups, the DP headed to Nyabururu grounds in Kitutu Chache South and held a similar funds drive.

He termed the fundraisers as economic empowerment programmes through his bottom up economic model that is aimed at uplifting the poor.

He later flew to Nyanturago Stadium in Nyaribari Chache Constituency then to Masimba in Nyaribari Masaba and finally Bobasi Constituency where he held fundraisers at Nyamache Stadium and Itibo market.

Release youths

Following the incident, DP Ruto, in a statement, called for the release of the youths who were arrested, saying that the current top-down model of governance has marginalised the young people who are then used to cause chaos.

"It is no surprise that those driving exclusive top-down model of governance find no place for youth, except to deploy them on retrogressive errands as witnessed in some of our meetings including today's successful tour of Kisii County," Dr Ruto said.

He urged the youth to shun divisive activities and political errands which end up marginalising them and setting them up for blame and sanction.

"I invite all youth to seize this moment and come forward to take up their rightful place in this journey to a better Kenya," he said.