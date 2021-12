Minly, a MENA-based media and entertainment startup, announced today that it has acquired Oulo, a Dubai-based celebrity shoutout platform, for an undisclosed fee.

The acquisition is coming six months after Minly raised a $3.6 million seed round and off the back of an impressive year of growth that saw the platform -- which connects fans with athletes, musicians and stars through personalized experiences -- acquire 130,000 users and 1,000 celebrities in over a year.