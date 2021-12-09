Nigeria: Lagos Council Boss Identifies Students Killed in Accident

Odunmbaku in a statement on Wednesday identified the deceased students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

The chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunmbaku, has confirmed the identity of the two students killed in an accident that occured at Grammar School, along Ojodu-Berger road, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Mr Odunmbaku in a statement on Wednesday identified the deceased students as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

He, however, failed to specify their classes and which of the three schools within the vicinity of the accident they attended.

But Mr Odunmbaku noted that 12 students- seven females and five males, who sustained injuries are in stable conditions and are receiving medical attention at the God's Apple City Hospital, Royan Hospital, St. Michael Hospital, all in Ojodu, and Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, Ojota.

"Corpses of the dead students have been evacuated with the support of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and were deposited at the Morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy," Odunmbaku said in a statement on Wednesday.

He added: "The erring driver has been apprehended and is in police custody. My heart is broken for the families and friends of students who lost their lives in this horrible accident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, May God grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. While I give assurances that justice will be done, we have also commenced proper examination and analysis of the survivors."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Backstory

On Tuesday afternoon, a truck lost control and rammed into students of Ojodu Grammar School at Ogunnisi Road, Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

Reports shared widely online had earlier speculated that at least 17 students were killed in the accident, but police authorities said early on Wednesday that two students died on the spot, while 12 others sustained different degrees of injuries.

Corpses of the deceased were taken to the morgue, while the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

According to the police, the two students that died are students of Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu.

Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, said the incident, which happened around 2:15 p.m., involved a DAF truck with Registration No. APP 438 YA driven by one Bolaji Kabiru.

According to reports, the driver of the truck initially sped off but was chased and arrested at Ogba.

Shutdown of schools

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lagos State government ordered the shutdown of the schools, including Babs Fafunwa Millennium Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, and Ojodu High School, all within the same compound.

Ganiu Lawal, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, confirmed the closure of the schools to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Lawal said the schools have been shut down till the next session.

Other government schools around Ojodu Berger, such as Omole Junior Grammar School, also shut down activities.